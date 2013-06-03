Media player
China poultry plant fire: Footage shows blaze
A fire at a poultry processing plant in China has killed at least 112 people, officials say.
The fire broke out at a slaughterhouse in Dehui in Jilin province early on Monday, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.
Rescue workers were at the scene and the fire had not yet been put out, the report said, citing local sources.
Damian Grammaticas reports.
03 Jun 2013
