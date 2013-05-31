Video

Up to 200,000 women are estimated to have worked as "comfort women" in Japan's military brothels, most of them Korean, during World War II.

Many died during their ordeal. Despite Japan's offer of an apology and private compensation fund for survivors, the issue has never been fully resolved.

Textbooks in Japan remain virtually silent on the issue, and one nationalist mayor recently described the past use of military comfort women as "necessary".

Lucy Williamson reports from Seoul on the historical tensions threatening to resurface.