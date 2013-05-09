Demonstrators wave flags as they attend a rally in protest of the Sunday's election result
Malaysia opposition holds protest at vote result

Thousands of Malaysian opposition supporters have rallied against alleged fraud in the election, defying police who said the protest was illegal.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim called the protest after what he said were "stolen" polls, won by PM Najib Razak's ruling coalition.

Mr Najib's Barisan Nasional (BN or National Front) coalition won 133 of the 222 parliamentary seats on Sunday.

Jennifer Pak reports.

