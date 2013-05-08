Media player
Pakistan's ANP leader on Taliban election threats
The number of people killed in bomb attacks during the past month of election campaigning in Pakistan has reached more than 100.
The Pakistani Taliban says it is targeting what it calls "secular parties" in the run-up to the parliamentary vote.
The head of the ANP Party, Asfandyar Wali Khan, told BBC Urdu's Haroon Rashid about campaigning under the threat of violence.
08 May 2013
