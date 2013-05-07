Media player
Philippine volcano Mount Mayon in deadly eruption
A volatile volcano has erupted in the Philippines, with five people reported dead.
Mount Mayon, 330km (206 miles) south-east of the capital Manila, sent a cloud of ash and rocks into the sky early on Tuesday.
Geeta Guru-Murthy reports.
07 May 2013
