Anwar Ibrahim, Leader of the Opposition party in Malaysia
Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim urges protest over poll defeat

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has urged supporters to stage a protest after Malaysia's ruling coalition won polls he said were fraudulent.

Mr Ibrahim told the BBC that he is demanding an investigation into alleged abuses, saying that the result did not reflect the will of the people.

Speaking to the BBC's Jonathan Head, Mr Ibrahim claimed that he was "disgusted" at what he viewed as a "complete disrespect" of the people who had voted for reform.

  • 06 May 2013
