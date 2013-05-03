Video

Thousands of mourners including senior politicians have attended the funeral of Indian Sarabjit Singh who was beaten to death in a Pakistani jail.

He had been convicted of spying and over his role in bomb attacks that killed 14 people in Pakistan in 1990.

His family always insisted he was innocent and had strayed into Pakistan by mistake when he was arrested.

Singh was sentenced to death by Pakistan in 1991 but died after being attacked with bricks by inmates in Lahore's jail.

Sanjoy Majumder reports.