London's Nepalese community is protesting against what they say are Kathmandu's plans to sell the embassy given to them by the British.

A committee commissioned by the Nepalese government is in London to look into the viability of selling off the Victorian villa.

The road in central London is one of the UK's most expensive.

The government denies any plans have been made for a sale and the committee is merely a fact-finding team.

Major Damar Ghale, a retired Ghurkha officer is leading the campaign in the UK against the sale of the Embassy.