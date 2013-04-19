Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pakistani police arrest Pervez Musharraf in Islamabad
Pakistani police have arrested former President Pervez Musharraf and presented him in court.
A district court judge ordered General Musharraf to be held under house arrest for two days.
Orla Guerin reports from Islamabad.
-
19 Apr 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-22212248/pakistani-police-arrest-pervez-musharraf-in-islamabadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window