Former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf (R) is escorted by paramilitary soldiers as he leaves the Pindi High Court
Pakistani police arrest Pervez Musharraf in Islamabad

Pakistani police have arrested former President Pervez Musharraf and presented him in court.

A district court judge ordered General Musharraf to be held under house arrest for two days.

Orla Guerin reports from Islamabad.

  • 19 Apr 2013
