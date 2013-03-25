Mohsin Hamid and Mishal Husain
Mohsin Hamid on 'How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia'

Author Mohsin Hamid is best known for his book 'The Reluctant Fundamentalist' about the impact of the September 11th attacks. That book has just been made into a film.

His new novel 'How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia' is about a young man working his way out of poverty.

Mohsin Hamid spoke to Mishal Husain on BBC World News.

