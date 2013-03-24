Media player
Pervez Musharraf arrives back in Pakistan
The former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf has arrived back in the country after four years of self-imposed exile.
He was met at the airport by a heavily armed squad of commandos, in response to assassination threats from the Taliban.
He plans to lead his party in Pakistan's general election in May.
The BBC's Orla Guerin, who travelled with Mr Musharraf, says the flight "turned into a mini campaign rally."
Correction 25 March 2013: The video report on this page has been removed because of an identification error
24 Mar 2013
