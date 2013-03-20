The toddler being given CPR
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Hero' revives toddler in supermarket

A man is being hailed a hero after he resuscitated a two-year-old girl who had a seizure at the checkout during a visit to a supermarket in Australia.

Julie Peacock reports.

  • 20 Mar 2013
Go to next video: Woman delivers own baby at 27 weeks