Imagined attack on Capitol Hill in Washington
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

North Korea posts imaginary 'missile attack' on Washington

North Korea has posted a video on YouTube of what appears to be an imagined missile attack on US government buildings in Washington, including a simulated explosion of the Capitol's dome.

Relations remain tense between Pyongyang and Washington after a North Korean nuclear test last month.

Lucy Williamson reports.

  • 20 Mar 2013
Go to next video: US to boost nuclear missile defences