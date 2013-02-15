Media player
Kangaroos delay golf tournament
They're a sight most visitors to Australia hope to spot - but are probably not a welcome distraction for international golfers attempting to sink a crucial putt.
Play was briefly interrupted at the Australian Women's Open golf championship on Thursday when a group of Kangaroos joined some of the world's top women players at the Royal Canberra golf course.
Stephanie Boltje reports.
15 Feb 2013
