Kangaroos delay golf tournament

Golfer Karrie Webb waits for kangaroos to be cleared from the Royal Canberra Golf Course
They're a sight most visitors to Australia hope to spot - but are probably not a welcome distraction for international golfers attempting to sink a crucial putt.

Play was briefly interrupted at the Australian Women's Open golf championship on Thursday when a group of Kangaroos joined some of the world's top women players at the Royal Canberra golf course.

Stephanie Boltje reports.

  • 15 Feb 2013