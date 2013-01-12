Media player
Australia on alert as bushfires rage
Firefighters in the Australian state of New South Wales are continuing to battle more than a hundred fires, despite some relief from cooler temperatures.
The situation remains serious in Tasmania and Victoria, while crews in central Australia are also on alert.
The BBC's Phil Mercer has more details.
12 Jan 2013
