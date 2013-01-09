Media player
Video
India says Pakistan 'beheaded' Kashmir soldier
India says one of two soldiers killed in an alleged cross-border attack by Pakistan troops in the disputed territory of Kashmir was beheaded.
Pakistan has rejected accusations that it killed any Indian soldiers or fired across the Line of Control (LoC) which divides Kashmir.
India called the attack "barbaric" and summoned Pakistan's top envoy in Delhi over the incident.
Mike Wooldridge reports.
09 Jan 2013
