Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A look inside one of Afghanistan's progressive prisons
The prison system in Helmand province in south-west Afghanistan used to be violent and uncontrollable.
But reforms have turned one of the main jails, in Lashkar Gah, into a model prison, which aims to rehabilitate prisoners not just punish them.
David Loyn reports.
-
04 Jan 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-20907712/a-look-inside-one-of-afghanistan-s-progressive-prisonsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window