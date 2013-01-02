Victim of wrongful arrest
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Outcry over Japan's forced confessions

Japan has one of the lowest reported crime rates in the world and a conviction rate of more than 99%.

But while its justice system may be credited with keeping society safe, in recent months there has been a public outcry over an alarming number of wrongful arrests where innocent people confessed to crimes they did not commit.

Mariko Oi reports.

  • 02 Jan 2013