Indian police have used tear gas and water cannon to keep back thousands of protesters marching in Delhi over the brutal gang rape of a young woman.

Violence broke out as the protesters, mainly college students, tried to break through police barricades to march on the presidential palace.

There has been outrage in India over the attack on a bus last Sunday that left the 23-year-old woman in a critical condition in hospital.

Six people have been arrested.

Sanjoy Majumber reports.