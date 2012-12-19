Video

Three Swedish tourists had a surprise while swimming in a national park in Australia when a crocodile leapt from rocks landing on one of them.

Felix Andersson, Jakob Hellberg and Ulrik Bergsland were testing new underwater camera kit when they spotted the creature and moved in for a closer look.

The crocodile suddenly launched itself from rocks in the Litchfield National Park, landing on Felix Andersson's shoulder.

Speaking to the BBC News Website, Mr Andersson said he was surprised but unhurt by the crocodile.

Footage courtesy Ulrik Bergsland