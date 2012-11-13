Media player
Japan and China square off in the East China Sea
As China's ruling Communist Party meets in Beijing to anoint a new leadership, on the other side of the Sea of Japan there is growing concern about China's increasingly assertive pursuit of territorial claims.
There are daily incursions by Chinese ships into Japanese-controlled waters around a group of islands, known as the Diaoyu in Chinese, and Senkaku in Japanese.
Rupert Wingfield-Hayes took a boat out to the disputed islands.
BBC Newsnight is broadcast Monday to Fridays at 2230GMT on BBC Two.
