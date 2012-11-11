Corporal Kirk Buck
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Remembrance Sunday on the front line in Afghanistan

A two-minute silence has been held at the Cenotaph in London to remember members of the British and Commonwealth's armed forces who have died during conflicts.

BBC News spoke to servicemen in Afghanistan about how they will mark the Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

  • 11 Nov 2012
Go to next video: 'We stand with dignity and pride'