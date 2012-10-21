Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boy trapped between walls is rescued in China
A boy in China who got stuck in a 25cm gap between two walls after he fell off a balcony has been rescued.
State media reported that the boy, from Jinhau City in Zheijan province, was pulled out after rescuers chiselled through one of the brick walls.
He was later taken to hospital with minor injuries.
21 Oct 2012
