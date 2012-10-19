Media player
Indian diaspora moving 'back' to India
Rising numbers of people of Indian origin born in the West are moving "back" to the country their parents left decades ago.
With India's economy growing faster than America or Britain's, as part of the "Indian Dream" season, the BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan has been speaking to some of the new wave of "reverse migrants" who are seeking opportunities as well as a cultural connection.
19 Oct 2012
