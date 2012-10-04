Media player
Young people speak out in Japan
Taichi Hirano is one of the people who takes part in anti-nuclear protests every Friday, outside Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's residence.
Many of the 27-year-old's fellow protesters are older but, increasingly, there are younger people including children who are participating with their parents.
Mariko Oi spoke to him to find out what motivates his stance.
04 Oct 2012
