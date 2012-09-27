Media player
Pakistanis turn the psychological trauma of conflict into art
Works by five Pakistani artists who have all been affected by violence in their country have gone on display in the city of Lahore.
They are part of an exhibition organised by a student at London's Central Saint Martins College as part of her thesis looking at how psychological trauma can be reflected in art.
BBC Urdu's Shumaila Jaffery reports.
27 Sep 2012
