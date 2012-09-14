Media player
Taliban accused of creating fake Facebook profiles
A recent review conducted by the Australian Department of Defence suggests that the Taliban has been using pictures of attractive women on fake Facebook profiles to befriend coalition troops in Afghanistan and extract information from them.
The Australian Department of Defence is now working on a new set of social media guidelines for Australian troops.
Karen Zarindast reports.
Video produced by BBC Persian's Ali Salimi
14 Sep 2012
