Former Kashmir militants struggle to build new lives

Kashmir has long been a source of tension and bloodshed between Pakistan and India.

Now peace moves are paying dividends - with hundreds of militants returning home, under an amnesty.

But many have been disappointed by the lack of opportunities in their native land and are finding it difficult to rebuild their lives.

Sanjoy Majumder reports.

  • 06 Sep 2012
