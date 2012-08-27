Video

Seventeen civilians have been killed by Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province.

The bodies of two women and 15 men were found by the side of a road in the Musa Qala district.

Meanwhile, 10 Afghan army soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack in the same province.

In eastern Afghanistan, two US soldiers were shot dead by an Afghan National Army soldier.

The BBC's Quentin Sommerville reports from Kabul.