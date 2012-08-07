Olga Rypakova won gold in the women's triple jump
Video

London Olympics surprise for Team Kazakhstan supporters

Kazakhstan was eighth in the medals table on Tuesday with six golds and one bronze.

Four of the golds were in weightlifting.

Abdujalil Abdurasulov, a reporter in the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan, told 5 liveBreakfast that most people were surprised by the success of the team.

