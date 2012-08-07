Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London Olympics surprise for Team Kazakhstan supporters
Kazakhstan was eighth in the medals table on Tuesday with six golds and one bronze.
Four of the golds were in weightlifting.
Abdujalil Abdurasulov, a reporter in the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan, told 5 liveBreakfast that most people were surprised by the success of the team.
To listen to other Radio 5 live interviews, please visit the Best Bits page.
-
07 Aug 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-19164907/london-olympics-surprise-for-team-kazakhstan-supportersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window