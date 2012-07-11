Indian athlete released from jail

Video

Indian athlete, Pinki Pramanik, arrested on charges of rape and claims that she is actually male, has left jail a day after she was granted bail.

The athlete described the case against her as "a conspiracy" and vowed to clear her name.

Ms Pramanik says she had to endure a humiliating body examination by male police officers, prompting support from activists and human rights groups.

Rahul Tandon reports.

