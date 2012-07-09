Media player
Tajik female boxer's hopes for Olympic games
Out of Tajikistan's 15 athletes taking part in this year's Olympic games, just three of them are women.
One of them is 20-year-old Mavzuna Chorieva who is hoping to strike a blow for female boxing in her country.
Karen Zarindast reports.
Video produced by BBC Persian's Shamsiya Qasim
09 Jul 2012
