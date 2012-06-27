Media player
Many die in Bangladesh floods
More than 80 people have died in flash floods and landslides in south-eastern Bangladesh.
Mud banks collapsed in a series of landslides caused by days of torrential rain.
Large parts of the port city of Chittagong are badly affected.
Pictures courtesy Bangla Vision
