Blind news presenter charms S Korea
A blind man has been given the job of reading the news on South Korea's state broadcasting channel.
Lee Chang-hoon was one of 500 people who applied for the job, after KBS advertised for a disabled presenter.
Denise Hammick reports.
15 Jun 2012
