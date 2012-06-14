Media player
Burma's Aung San Suu Kyi begins landmark Europe visit
Burmese pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been giving a speech to the United Nations in Geneva at the start of a visit to Europe.
She spoke at the UN's International Labour Organization, which has led a long campaign against child and slave labour in Burma.
Aung San Suu Kyi spent much of the past 24 years under house arrest in Burma.
The visit, her first to Europe since 1988, is seen as another milestone for the country's political progress.
