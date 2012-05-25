Grape vines in the desert
Chinese wine producers who bury their vineyards in the Gobi desert

Chinese workers have been unearthing vines they buried in the sands of the Gobi desert in China's vast Inner Mongolia region.

The sand protects them from the harsh winter in this region of extreme weather.

These vines are helping fuel a booming Chinese wine industry that has grown as the country's newly-wealthy become wine enthusiasts.

Rhian John Hankinson reports.

