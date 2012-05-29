Ruma, who runs the Noida Deaf Society, and a waitress
Video

Indian coffee shop with hearing and speech impaired staff

A coffee shop in New Delhi with a rather interesting twist has opened recently.

All the waiters, waitresses and order-takers are hearing and speech impaired.

In order to make their orders understood, most customers communicate through a broken form of sign language.

BBC Hindi's Saima Iqbal reports from New Delhi.

