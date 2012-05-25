Media player
China's lost history of famine is documented
A Chinese documentary-maker is hoping to get people talking about the great famine and he has sent a group of young film-makers out to interview their grandparents and other survivors of the famine.
The famine that devastated China half a century ago killed tens of millions of people - but is barely a footnote in history books.
Some of the videos of survivors' testimonies have already been shown to the public in screenings at the 798 arts district on the outskirts of Beijing.
Michael Bristow reports.
25 May 2012
