Footage captured by CCTV in China
Chinese toddler rides scooter through intersection

A three-year-old Chinese toddler was captured by a traffic camera video crossing a busy intersection in eastern China on his toy scooter.

The boy drove against the traffic before being spotted by a police officer who led him to safety.

Xiaoyun Yao reports.

  • 24 May 2012
