Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pakistan crisis over power cuts
People all over Pakistan have begun to protest in the streets as they continue to be affected by power cuts of up to 18 hours a day.
The country has serious problems in its energy sector, but the government has added to the problem by failing to pay its own bills.
Aleem Maqbool reports from Islamabad.
-
13 May 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window