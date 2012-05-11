Video

A man has jumped from a moving car to rescue his four-year-old daughter, who fell from the same car in Wenzhou city.

In a traffic camera video broadcast by the state broadcaster CCTV, the child is seen slipping out of one of the front doors of the car and on to the road, narrowly missing the back wheel of the car.

The taxi travelling behind managed to pull up just in time.

The car the pair were travelling in hit a nearby tree.

According to CCTV, the man said his daughter crawled into the front passenger seat from the back seat and opened the door suddenly while he was driving.