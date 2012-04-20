Media player
Two women die in Japan bear attack
Escaped bears have killed two women at an animal park in northern Japan.
The Hachimantai bear park in Akita prefecture was closed to tourists for the winter and the dead women were thought to be staff.
Police believe the bears got over the fence by climbing on to snowdrifts.
Japanese media said hunters had shot dead several of the animals within the park, but police could not confirm how many of the 38 bears had left their cages.
20 Apr 2012
