The woman keeping pace with men in the Bangladesh army
Ten years ago Bangladesh became one of the few Muslim countries in the world to let women join the army.
Major Nashra Afroze obtained a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in 2003.
Today she is one of the few women officers serving in a frontline unit.
As an officer in the 8th Field Regiment Artillery all the troops in her command are men.
BBC Bengali's Sabir Mustafa reports.
16 Apr 2012
