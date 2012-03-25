Media player
Video
Mood food: Does this food make you happy?
Jetro Rafael wants to help people eat their way to happiness.
He owns a restaurant in Manila called Van Gogh is Bipolar, named after the Dutch painter believed to have had a life-long battle with depression and mental illness - much like Mr Rafael himself.
Every item on the menu is made using ingredients thought to have mood-enhancing properties - activating specific neurotransmitters in the brain to trigger feelings of happiness and calm.
Mr Rafael showed the BBC's Kate McGeown some of his signature dishes.
