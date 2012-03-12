A musician with an instrument made from carrots
Video

Chinese brothers turn vegetables into musical instruments

Brothers Nan Weidong and Nan Weiping grew up surrounded by vegetables on a farm in central China with a music teacher father.

But it was only two years ago that the idea came to them to combine the two elements.

Now they specialise in making and playing musical instruments fashioned from vegetables.

Xiaoyun Yao reports.

