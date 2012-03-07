A woman waits for help at a project paid for by British aid money
Video

New focus for British aid to India

Britain's big aid programme in India is under scrutiny as never before. Critics say that India should be able to fund its own development, since it has nuclear weapons and a space programme.

The focus of Britain's large aid programme to India is changing so that within two years, half of it will go into private sector investment.

The BBC's international development correspondent, David Loyn, reports.

