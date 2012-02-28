Fukushima workers in protective clothing
Inside crippled Fukushima plant

Nearly a year after the earthquake and tsunami that devastated Japan, foreign journalists have been allowed into the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

Deep inside an exclusion zone, some 3,000 people are working round the clock to make the plant safe again.

The BBC's Roland Buerk reports.

  • 28 Feb 2012
