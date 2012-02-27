Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gujarat survivors demand justice
Survivors of the Gujarat riots, which erupted 10 years ago, are still demanding justice from the authorities in the Western Indian state.
More than 1,000 people, mainly Muslims, were killed in violent clashes that lasted three days.
Zubair Ahmed has been to Gujarat to find out whether the state has moved on.
-
27 Feb 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window