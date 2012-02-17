Foreign airline carriers at Kabul International Airport
Afghans favour foreign airlines over domestic carriers

Afghanistan's national airline carriers once dominated the country's skies.

But after a recent decision by the government to let 10 foreign airlines use Kabul International Airport, the market balance has shifted in favour of non-domestic companies.

Karen Zarindast reports.

Video produced by BBC Persian's Ali Arian.

  • 17 Feb 2012
