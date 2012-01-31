Media player
Thai boxing gets back on its feet in Vietnam
Thai boxing, or Muay Thai, was banned for a long time in Vietnam for being too brutal.
But since the ban was lifted, it has come back with a flourish and could yet yield great success for Vietnamese boxers.
The BBC Vietnamese Service's Nga Pham reports from Ho Chi Minh City.
31 Jan 2012
